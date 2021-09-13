$175.42 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to post $175.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $176.27 million. Silicon Laboratories posted sales of $221.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year sales of $779.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.00 million to $781.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $808.22 million, with estimates ranging from $793.90 million to $833.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $169.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%.

SLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $144.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.93 and its 200 day moving average is $145.29. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $157,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $761,726.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,933 shares of company stock worth $4,679,202. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,666,000 after buying an additional 79,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,911,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,866,000 after buying an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,350,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,673,000 after buying an additional 42,357 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 819,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,570,000 after buying an additional 52,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,600,000 after buying an additional 35,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

