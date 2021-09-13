$181.65 Million in Sales Expected for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report $181.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $179.54 million to $184.21 million. Quidel posted sales of $476.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year sales of $950.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $933.80 million to $969.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $677.07 million, with estimates ranging from $650.85 million to $706.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quidel.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. The firm had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.29 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Quidel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Quidel by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Quidel by 535.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Quidel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Quidel by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL stock traded down $6.72 on Monday, hitting $142.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,976. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.47 and its 200-day moving average is $126.75. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $288.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quidel (QDEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.