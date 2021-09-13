$2.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) will report sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted sales of $2.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year sales of $9.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $11.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HII traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $224.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.77 and its 200-day moving average is $206.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $252,290. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $971,243,000 after purchasing an additional 180,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $965,133,000 after purchasing an additional 188,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,206,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $675,866,000 after purchasing an additional 18,788 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,186,000 after purchasing an additional 68,329 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,138,000 after purchasing an additional 76,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

