$2.95 Billion in Sales Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will report $2.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.01 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $11.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.39 billion to $11.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.56.

IFF remained flat at $$147.59 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,294,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,634. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

