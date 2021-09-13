21,302 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1,551.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after buying an additional 188,599 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 521,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,502,000 after purchasing an additional 172,057 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $776,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 112.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $56.87 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.41.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.