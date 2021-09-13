$229.01 Million in Sales Expected for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will announce sales of $229.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $225.20 million to $230.50 million. Globus Medical posted sales of $216.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year sales of $954.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $950.45 million to $969.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.54.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $64,499.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,499.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,539. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,783,000 after purchasing an additional 442,180 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 700,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,178,000 after buying an additional 357,294 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,781,000 after buying an additional 322,334 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 486,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after buying an additional 317,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,368,000 after buying an additional 249,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.57. The company had a trading volume of 557,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,758. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average of $72.90.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

