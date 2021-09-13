295,074 Shares in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 295,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000.

Shares of INDI stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.41. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.73 and a beta of 0.18.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INDI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

