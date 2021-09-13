3,128 Shares in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Bought by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

CPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

CPE stock opened at $33.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. Equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

