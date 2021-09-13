33,015 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 33,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Markston International LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE:OGN opened at $33.88 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

