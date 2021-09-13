35,949 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 651.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 51,601 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 23,120 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 133.7% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 310,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,498,000 after buying an additional 177,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after buying an additional 56,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $76.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,402. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $78.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average of $75.23.

