4,800 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $160.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.65 and its 200-day moving average is $162.56. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.22 and a 52-week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.