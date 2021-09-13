$54.25 Million in Sales Expected for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will announce $54.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $56.49 million. Vertex Energy reported sales of $37.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year sales of $256.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $281.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $238.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

VTNR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.77. 28,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $325,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Noel Strickland sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $242,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 376,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,174. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at $137,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at $143,000. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

