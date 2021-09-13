$7.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to announce sales of $7.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.29 billion. Lennar reported sales of $5.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year sales of $28.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.41 billion to $28.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $30.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.72 billion to $31.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burney Co. increased its position in Lennar by 1.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 1.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennar by 0.3% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

LEN opened at $99.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.38 and its 200 day moving average is $99.63. Lennar has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $110.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

