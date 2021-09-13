$70,000.00 in Sales Expected for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to report sales of $70,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $50,000.00. Otonomy reported sales of $50,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year sales of $230,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $320,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $350,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 67.24% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:OTIC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. 2,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,456. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Otonomy by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the first quarter worth $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 66,136 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the first quarter worth $514,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

