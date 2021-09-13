$77.33 Million in Sales Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to announce $77.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.00 million and the highest is $77.80 million. Target Hospitality posted sales of $48.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $274.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $273.90 million to $275.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $309.70 million, with estimates ranging from $304.00 million to $315.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.15.

In other Target Hospitality news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky purchased 97,143 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $329,314.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 10,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 197,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,759.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 69.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $393.06 million, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.04. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

