88,957 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRO opened at $11.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

