8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Trading 26.4% Lower This Week

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $696,576.04 and approximately $729,359.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000294 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000430 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001470 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

