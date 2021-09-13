$926.59 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to post sales of $926.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $939.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $909.59 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $401.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $3.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,808,000 after buying an additional 1,047,445 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $31,962,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,841,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,668,000 after purchasing an additional 561,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $16,004,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,456,000 after purchasing an additional 387,536 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAVE traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $24.72. 3,583,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288,187. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.