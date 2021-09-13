$97.73 Million in Sales Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to report sales of $97.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.87 million to $100.60 million. Hallmark Financial Services posted sales of $122.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year sales of $405.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $397.90 million to $412.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $405.30 million, with estimates ranging from $384.19 million to $426.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $101.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.28 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 5.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of HALL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 60,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.45. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 46,763 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 189,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter. 25.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

