9,900 Shares in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Misonix at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Misonix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Misonix by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Misonix by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,983,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Misonix during the 1st quarter worth $882,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Misonix by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 655,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 421,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSON shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

MSON stock opened at $25.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.65. Misonix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $446.22 million, a P/E ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Misonix had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 19.55%.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Surgical and Wound. The Surgical segment consists of BoneScalpel and SonaStar products. The Wound segment consists of SonicOne, TheraSkin and Therion products.

