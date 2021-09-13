ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABB shares. HSBC upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays set a $36.78 price objective on ABB and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price objective on ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ABB by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ABB by 75.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 2,344.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ABB by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ABB by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 69,977 shares during the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,414. The company has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ABB has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $38.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABB will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

