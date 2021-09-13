Abri SPAC I Inc’s (NASDAQ:ASPAU) Quiet Period Will End on September 20th

Abri SPAC I’s (NASDAQ:ASPAU) quiet period will expire on Monday, September 20th. Abri SPAC I had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 10th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPAU opened at $10.10 on Monday. Abri SPAC I has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.54.

