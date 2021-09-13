Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ASO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.67.

ASO stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.72. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 8.26.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $2,199,193.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock valued at $393,410,122. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,736,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 70,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 35,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,418,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

