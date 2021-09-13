Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
ASO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.67.
ASO stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.72. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 8.26.
In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $2,199,193.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock valued at $393,410,122. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,736,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 70,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 35,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,418,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
