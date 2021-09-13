ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACVA. Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

ACVA stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.27. 75,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,766. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $37.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.70.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $2,233,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 147,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $3,145,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,586 shares of company stock worth $6,453,402 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 1,831.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 540.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,693,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,949 shares in the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

