Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) & MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Head-To-Head Review

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Advantest and MaxLinear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantest 22.90% 30.96% 20.37% MaxLinear -7.41% 18.89% 7.65%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Advantest and MaxLinear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantest 0 2 0 0 2.00 MaxLinear 0 4 5 0 2.56

MaxLinear has a consensus target price of $53.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.11%. Given MaxLinear’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MaxLinear is more favorable than Advantest.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Advantest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of MaxLinear shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of MaxLinear shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advantest and MaxLinear’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantest $2.95 billion 6.77 $656.00 million $3.32 30.57 MaxLinear $478.60 million 8.35 -$98.59 million $0.02 2,611.50

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than MaxLinear. Advantest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxLinear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Advantest has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxLinear has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Advantest

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries. The Mechatronic segment provides the semiconductor devices handling mechatronic applied products such as testers, handlers, device interfaces, and nanotechnology products. The Others segment involves in the customer solutions support, and equipment leasing services. The company was founded by Ikuo Takeda in December 1954 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc. engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products. The company was founded by Kimihiko Imura, Curtis C. Ling and Kishore V. Seendripu on September 25, 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

