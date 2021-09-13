Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 193,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 856,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,866,000 after purchasing an additional 182,774 shares during the period. Hatton Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $257,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 58.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 180,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,774 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $31.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.91. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $31.73.

