Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,739,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,874,000 after acquiring an additional 421,091 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,966,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 226.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 56,224 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,788,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 263.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 27,501 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ACES opened at $68.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.14.

