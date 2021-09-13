Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,714 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PLBY Group were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth about $215,000. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLBY stock opened at $24.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 24,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $542,087.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 622,235 shares of company stock worth $14,973,241 over the last quarter.

PLBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

