Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.23 Million Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,289 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,881,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,925,000 after acquiring an additional 321,503 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 9.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,317,000 after acquiring an additional 329,199 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 438.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter worth $32,923,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ING opened at $13.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ING. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.51.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

