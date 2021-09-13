Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,114 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the third quarter valued at about $2,912,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 9.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 820,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after acquiring an additional 70,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 80.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNN opened at $37.13 on Monday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.75.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

