Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 605 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,189,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 109.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 37.1% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 333,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,350,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.18.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $172.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.27 and its 200 day moving average is $202.87. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 1.33.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

