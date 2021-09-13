Advisor OS LLC Acquires New Shares in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 177.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

DCT stock opened at $48.92 on Monday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a PE ratio of -188.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.90.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $532,486.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 214,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,384,887.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $80,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,247,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,190 shares of company stock worth $7,235,664. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.