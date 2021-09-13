Advisor OS LLC Buys 994 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $105.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.21 and a 200-day moving average of $106.08. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.02 and a 1-year high of $107.15.

