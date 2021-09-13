Advisor OS LLC Has $586,000 Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 159.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 209.5% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE stock opened at $207.81 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.41 and a twelve month high of $210.18. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $2,794,654.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,641,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $527,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,213 shares of company stock worth $12,071,983 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

