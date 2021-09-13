Advisor OS LLC Makes New Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Southern by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972,698 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in The Southern by 843,210.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,483 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 18,481.8% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,439 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Southern by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,755,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $98,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,747 shares of company stock worth $5,645,434 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.69.

The Southern stock opened at $66.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average of $63.41. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $67.54. The stock has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

