Advisor OS LLC Purchases 679 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $169.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.95. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

