Advisor OS LLC Takes $277,000 Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $114.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.13 and a 200 day moving average of $98.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $118.68.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPO. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

