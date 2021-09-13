AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives $113.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $650,286.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $788,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,400 shares of company stock worth $8,454,902 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVAV traded down $2.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.01. 397,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,712. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $143.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,033.67 and a beta of 0.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

