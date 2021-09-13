AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.01. 397,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,711. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.13. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,033.67 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $677,688.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,972.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $650,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,902. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 37.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,079,000 after purchasing an additional 154,013 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 142.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

