Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AFRM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Affirm from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Affirm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $123.70 on Friday. Affirm has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average is $69.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion and a PE ratio of -48.70.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 60.43%. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 898.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

