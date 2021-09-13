agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of agilon health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.70.

Get agilon health alerts:

AGL stock opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.70.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $498.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.57 million. Equities analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.