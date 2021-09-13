Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in CMS Energy by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

NYSE CMS opened at $63.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day moving average is $61.60.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $264,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

