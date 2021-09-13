Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 66.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,116 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $4,333,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $164.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.27. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.61 and a 1-year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MTCH. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

