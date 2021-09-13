Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,328 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 15.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 25.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 321,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,529,000 after purchasing an additional 66,205 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,929,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 70.3% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 90,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 37,437 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $69.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 1.15. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.58 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $89,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,100.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $873,307.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,395 shares of company stock valued at $4,297,766 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.