Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.94 Million in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $50.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.36. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.81.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

