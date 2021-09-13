Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,834.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 412,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,148,000 after purchasing an additional 391,572 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,711,000 after purchasing an additional 361,508 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,948,000 after purchasing an additional 183,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,278,000 after purchasing an additional 168,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,061,000 after purchasing an additional 110,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

Shares of BPMC opened at $98.69 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $66.20 and a 1 year high of $125.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.06 and a 200-day moving average of $92.29.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $124,105.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,971.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,346. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

