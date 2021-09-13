Aion (AION) Trading 25.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, Aion has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $85.33 million and approximately $11.95 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,183.72 or 1.00054987 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00079164 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $386.56 or 0.00856001 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.48 or 0.00437310 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.56 or 0.00300179 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004653 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00072161 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 495,752,298 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.