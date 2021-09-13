Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.82.

AC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.45 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$25.45 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$165,110.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$215,469.15. Also, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total transaction of C$214,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$414,376.65.

AC traded down C$0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting C$23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,794,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01. Air Canada has a one year low of C$14.48 and a one year high of C$31.00. The firm has a market cap of C$8.32 billion and a PE ratio of -1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.86.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported C($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.54) by C($0.52). The business had revenue of C$837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$859.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Air Canada will post -0.0400505 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

