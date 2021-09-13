Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Downgraded by HSBC

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.41.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

