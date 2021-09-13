Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Downgraded by HSBC

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.41.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

