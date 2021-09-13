Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

AGI traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,945. The stock has a market cap of C$3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 128.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.89 and a twelve month high of C$13.59.

A number of analysts have commented on AGI shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Laurentian set a C$14.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.90.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

